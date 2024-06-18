Club Q Shooter sentenced to additional 55 life sentences

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Closure for the survivors and families devastated by the Club Q tragedy took another step forward Tuesday as shooter Anderson Aldrich pleaded guilty to 74 counts of federal charges in Denver.

It was the final leg of a long legal process and a final chance for victims to address the person who injured or killed their loved ones.

Aldrich was already serving life in prison after pleading guilty to state charges in 2023, but there were additional hate crime and firearms offenses in the federal system.

Following a plea agreement approved by a federal judge, that separate case has now led to an additional 55 life sentences plus another 190 years in prison.

Aldrich wore an orange jumpsuit and remained handcuffed the entire time.

His face was pale, and his head was covered in scars left from the beating he received after he was subdued at the end of the shooting on November 19, 2022, that killed 5 people and injured more than a dozen others.

The federal investigation had revealed much of what the state case did last year, that Aldrich had amassed an arsenal of weapons and ammunition, researched mass shootings, and engaged in anti-gay hate speech and extremism online.

Prosecutors told the judge Tuesday that Aldrich spent $9,000 in weapons-related purchases from at least 56 different vendors between September 2020 and the day of the attack.

They added that the shooter apparently intended to livestream the attack using an iPhone affixed to the hat that the defendant was wearing, after investigators found several test videos on that same phone.

Even before the hearing this week, both sides had already reached a plea agreement, but the judge wouldn't approve it before hearing from those impacted by the tragedy and deciding for herself if the punishment fit the crimes.

Nearly everyone who spoke said they wished Aldrich could receive the death penalty.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke wouldn't comment on the internal discussions to not seek the death penalty but felt the sentence was strong.

“We are pleased with the severe sentence issued by the court today, 55 consecutive life sentences plus an additional 190 years with no possibility of parole,” she said.

Shooting survivor Ed Sanders feels the closure that follows this final guilty plea will allow the victims and survivors to move on.

“This should be the end of it, hopefully, but I guess it will never end for us,” he said after the hearing.

Former Club Q employee Svetlana Heim added, “It felt like the last chapter of a book. It's done now. Very final.”

FBI Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek said he hopes this plea and sentencing will indeed allow everyone involved to move forward.

“It is our heartfelt desire that the conclusion of this legal journey will mark a notable milestone in the path toward continued healing for all those affected by this unconscionable tragedy,” he said.

Despite the new federal sentence, Aldrich will remain in the custody of the Colorado Department of Corrections, although Aldrich is currently being held at a prison in Wyoming.

The only thing Aldrich said in court Tuesday was "Yes, your honor", "No, your honor", while also listing the various medications he is taking for his mental health issues.

Aldrich opted not to give any type of statement to the judge or the victims when given the opportunity, but they did nod their head when many of the victims were giving theirs.

It was not necessarily an apology for ruining so many lives, but more of an acknowledgment that they are responsible for it.