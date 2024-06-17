Pro-Palestinian encampment cleared from Cal State LA, days after building takeover

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police have cleared an entrenched pro-Palestinian encampment at California State University, Los Angeles, just days after demonstrators occupied and trashed a building. Officers issued a dispersal order on Monday and about seven remaining protesters left voluntarily, a campus spokesperson said. There were no arrests. Officials say it will likely take several days to clear the encampment, which was established more than a month ago by demonstrators protesting Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza. The number of people in the camp typically ranged from the 10s to 20s. But it swelled to between 50 and 100 when the building takeover occurred last Wednesday.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.