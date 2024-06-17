Historic Hotel is destroyed in overnight fire

By Daniel Macht, Erin Heft

MARYSVILLE, California (KCRA) — An abandoned, historic hotel in downtown Marysville was destroyed in an overnight fire early Sunday.

The Marysville Fire Department said Saturday night crews began fighting the fire at the Hotel Marysville site at 420 5th Street.

The Sutter County Fire Department, Yuba City Fire Department, Cal Fire and Marysville Fire Department all responded and closed nearby streets downtown.

Video shared by a viewer showed flames shooting from the hotel’s roof.

The fire impacted all floors in the five-story building and was too dangerous to fight from the inside, KCRA 3’s Erin Heft reported. The site was still smoldering on Sunday morning and hollowed out by the fire. Arson investigators were called to the scene.

“We had numerous areas of concern, the third, fourth and fifth [floors], we’re still trying to determine with prevention where it actually started, or how many starts there were” said Kyle Heggstrom, Chief Linda Fire Protection District.

The historic hotel was built in 1926, had 144 rooms and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

It has been empty for decades, boarded up and listed for sale as a possible redevelopment project.

