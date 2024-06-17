Henry Cavill is looking for tips on fatherhood

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — “Superman” star Henry Cavill has asked dads the world over for their advice as he and partner Natalie Viscuso prepare for the birth of their first child.

“Oh yeah…..and Happy Father’s Day ye dads out there. Turns out I shall be joining your hallowed ranks soon! Any tips??” wrote Cavill in a post on Instagram on Sunday, which marked Father’s Day.

“And don’t worry, pillows won’t be in the crib when the wee one arrives, just glue and scapels so he or she can build Warhammer miniatures,” the British actor added.

In April, Cavill confirmed he and Viscuso were expecting their first baby together.

Cavill told “Access Hollywood” that he’s “very excited” about growing his family, revealing the news at the New York City premiere of “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.”

“I’m very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I’m sure you’ll see much more of that,” he said.

Cavill and Viscuso, a television executive, have been dating for several years. They made their red carpet debut together in October 2022.

The couple went Instagram official in April 2021, sharing identical pictures of themselves playing a game of chess together. Cavill called Viscuso “my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie.”

Cavill’s recent appearances include roles in war movie “The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare,” released in April, and spy thriller “Argylle,” released in February.

The actor also recently admitted that he is not a fan of sex scenes, suggesting that graphic love scenes can sometimes feel gratuitous.

Appearing on the podcast “Happy Sad Confused” in February, Cavill said he felt that intimate scenes are sometimes “overused.”

