Jennifer Lopez posts Father’s Day tribute to Ben Affleck: ‘Our hero’

(CNN) — Jennifer Lopez is celebrating the dad heroes in her life.

The “Atlas” star on Sunday paid tribute on social media to her husband Ben Affleck and her own dad, David Lopez.

“Our hero. Happy Father’s Day,” Lopez wrote on a black-and-white photo of Affleck in a fighter plane, which appeared to be from his 2001 movie “Pearl Harbor.”

The image was followed by a black-and-white photo of her father in a truck, on which she wrote, “Happy Father’s Day, Daddy.”

The post follows reports Affleck and Lopez, who have been married almost two years, are currently living in separate homes. Lopez recently canceled her plans for a summer concert tour, citing a need to spend time with her “children, family and close friends.”

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” Lopez wrote in a statement at the time. “I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time.”

Lopez shares 16-year-old twins with her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony. Affleck has three kids from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner.

“He’s a wonderful, wonderful father,” Lopez said of Affleck in a 2023 interview with NBC. “And a father figure to (her twins) as well, because he has his own three beautiful children, and then there’s us.”

“He’s fantastic,” Lopez continued. “He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means. And they love him. They love him. And they appreciate him, and so do I.”

