Celebrating Juneteenth: LiftFund Advancing Equity in Lending and Beyond

By Laurie Vignaud

Click here for updates on this story

June 16, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — As the echoes of history resonate today, the story of Juneteenth stands as a beacon of resilience and hope, marking both a pivotal moment in the fight for freedom and a reminder of the enduring quest for equity. This significant day, celebrated on June 19th, commemorates the moment in 1865 when the news of the Emancipation Proclamation finally reached enslaved people in Texas, more than two years after it was issued. Today, Juneteenth serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of the long and continuing journey toward true equality and justice. In this spirit of progress and perseverance, we reflect on Juneteenth not only as a celebration of liberation but also as a catalyst for change. Our mission at LiftFund has always stayed true – to provide opportunity and resources to people who can’t take a traditional route. We’re steadfast in our commitment to the strides being made in lending to those without access to capital, as well as the pivotal role of organizations, like LiftFund, in fostering economic empowerment. We’re guided by the unwavering belief that every step towards equity is a step towards a brighter, more inclusive tomorrow for us all. A Journey Towards Equity and Justice The journey towards equality and equity in lending continues to unfold slowly but steadily. As we push for progress, it’s important to understand the difference between equity and equality. Equality seeks uniformity – everything the same. But equity addresses disparities and barriers. It takes the nuance of life and seeks to make things fair. Without equity, we all miss out on the opportunity to see the full potential of our world as a whole. One of the biggest barriers that can hold some of our entrepreneurs back is the societal debt that they carry through no fault of their own. At LiftFund, it’s our job to help recognize their value, despite that debt. We are in the unique position to foster opportunities to propel people forward by providing them with the resources and support they need. Empowering Communities Through Economic Support We truly believe that everyone benefits from the progress made toward equity. By creating more opportunities for people to reach their full potential, we’re not only given the gift of being surrounded by stronger, more resilient communities, but we all gain access to the wonderful businesses that may not have been if it weren’t for someone giving them a lift. LiftFund’s impact is profound and far-reaching. Through our tailored financial services, we have empowered countless individuals to overcome obstacles and achieve their entrepreneurial dreams. Our commitment extends beyond mere financial assistance; we provide mentorship, training, and the tools necessary for sustained success. This holistic approach ensures that our clients are well-equipped to thrive in today’s competitive marketplace. Reflecting on Progress and Inspiring Future Change As we reflect on the impact of Juneteenth, we acknowledge the progress that has been made, the progress yet to be realized, and we are inspired to take a lesson from history and do our part to make sure the message of our mission reaches those who need it. The celebration of Juneteenth is a reminder that the fight for freedom and equality is ongoing and that every effort we make today contributes to a fairer, more just society. At LiftFund, we stand in solidarity with the values embodied by Juneteenth. We are dedicated to continuing our work in breaking down barriers and building up communities, one loan at a time. Together, we can ensure that the spirit of Juneteenth lives on through our commitment to equity, justice, and opportunity for all. By embracing the lessons of Juneteenth and committing to the ongoing journey toward equity, we at LiftFund envision a future where every entrepreneur has the chance to succeed, regardless of their background or circumstances. Join us in celebrating Juneteenth and in supporting the mission to create a world where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. For more info, visit LiftFund.com.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611