2 people seriously injured after small plane crashes near interstate south of Denver

LARKSPUR, Colo. (AP) — Officials say two people were seriously injured after their small plane crashed near Interstate 25 in Colorado. The plane crashed in a field just east of I-25 near Larkspur, about 40 miles south of Denver, on Sunday. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the plane apparently hit a sign on the highway, causing it to veer off before crashing. A spokesperson says both people on board managed to get out of the plane before sheriff’s deputies arrived. They were taken to the hospital. The Federal Aviation Administration says it is investigating the crash with the National Transportation Safety Administration.

