Harris stepping in for Biden at Ukraine summit as she takes growing role in heat of 2024 campaign
By AAMER MADHANI
Associated Press
OBBÜRGEN, Switzerland (AP) — It’s Vice President Kamala Harris, not President Joe Biden, who has joined world leaders in Switzerland for a summit on Ukraine. And later Saturday, she’ll meet with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss his vision for ending the war launched by Russia. As she arrived for the summit at a resort overlooking Lake Lucerne, Harris announced $1.5 billion more in U.S. assistance for Ukrainians through the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development. That includes money for energy assistance, repairing damaged energy infrastructure, helping refugees and strengthening civilian security. Biden is heading to Los Angeles for a fundraising after wrapping up Group of Seven meeting in Italy.