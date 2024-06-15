Skip to Content
CNN - World

Eight Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza in one of the deadliest single incidents for Israeli forces since October 7

By
Published 9:44 AM

By Lauren Izso, CNN

(CNN) — Eight Israeli soldiers were killed in southern Gaza on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces says, in one of the deadliest single incidents involving its troops since October 7.

The exact circumstance of the incident are unclear but the IDF said different possible causes were being looked into.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - World

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content