Eight Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza in one of the deadliest single incidents for Israeli forces since October 7

By Lauren Izso, CNN

(CNN) — Eight Israeli soldiers were killed in southern Gaza on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces says, in one of the deadliest single incidents involving its troops since October 7.

The exact circumstance of the incident are unclear but the IDF said different possible causes were being looked into.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.