Woodland Park residents react to historic Pikes Peak Cog Rail car moving to new location

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - Residents of Woodland Park are now having to adjust to one of their favorite landmarks being uprooted and moved to a new location.

The retired Pikes Peak Cog railway car, named "Myrna" after the woman it was donated in memory of, has sat at the Midland Train Depot in Downtown Woodland Park since 2019.

It was placed at that spot in town on behalf of the wishes of the family, set with the backdrop of the very mountain it carried passengers up for decades.

Now, what remains is only a patch of dirt as the cog rail car was moved to a new location about five minutes down the road, just off of Midland Ave, and Highway 67.

The move was prompted by a land developer who bought the property that the car resided on, and after many back-and-forth discussions in recent years, the developer required that it be moved in March of 2024.

The Ute Pass Historical Society and Pikes Peak Museum, who has overseen the car since it was donated, decided that the new location, next to the Centennial trail-head, was the next best option for passersby and tourists to soak in its historic aura.

Many in Teller County, and Woodland Park specifically, were up in arms on social media this week, expressing their disdain for new development in the city, and losing a landmark as a result of it. However, other's on Friday afternoon, tell KRDO13 that they understand not everything can remain perfect.

"Landmarks, you shouldn't mess with them, so to speak. But everything grows, everything progresses, everything gets bigger," said Amy Miller, a resident of Woodland Park. "And so you have to find that balance, strike that happy balance between keeping your landmarks and building your tourism," she added.

The Historical Society explains that the developer who purchased that land agreed to foot the bill for moving the rail car, which cost somewhere in the tens of thousands.

They also said that they have plans to open the car up to the public, just as it had been for years, and intend to add lectures or informative sessions about the history of the cog rail.

For now, the retired car and the rail beneath it will settle into a new footprint, with a similar backdrop of 'America's Mountain', now just in a different location.