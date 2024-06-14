Search suspended for man missing in the Arkansas River

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KRDO) - The Otero County Sheriff's Office announced Friday it has suspended the search for the 19-year-old man who went missing in the Arkansas River due to current weather conditions in the area.

It has been three days since Devlin Cambeul went missing. According to a close friend, Cambeul was trying to help two others who were swept up by the fast-moving water. While the other two individuals were eventually rescued, there have not yet been signs of Cambeul.

While crews continued the search Friday morning, thunderstorms in the afternoon halted their efforts.

In a video posted to the Otero County Sheriff's Office's Facebook, Otero County Sheriff Shawn Mobley announced the search's suspension and thanked those involved in the search.

"My heart goes out to the family and friends of Devlin. I was hoping to give more positive news going into Friday evening, but that's kind of where we're at," Mobley said.

The Sheriff's Office said that search and recovery efforts would continue on Saturday morning. Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers are assisting in the ongoing search in and along the river.