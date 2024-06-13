The search for a 19-year-old continues along the Arkansas River in La Junta

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 19-year-old is still missing after a day-long search in the Arkansas River in La Junta. Multiple agencies are still looking for Delvin Cambuel who was last seen jumping into the Arkansas River around 5:00 yesterday morning.

According to a close friend, Cambuel was trying to help two others who had gotten swept up in the fast-moving water. Those two were eventually rescued, and are safe, but there's still no sign of Cambuel. This latest incident underscores the current danger levels on the Arkansas River.

Earlier this week, the sheriff's office in Pueblo County suspended all recreational river activities east of Lake Pueblo.