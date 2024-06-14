Las Vegas shooting survivors alarmed at US Supreme Court’s strike down of ban on rifle bump stocks
By JESSE BEDYAN and SCOTT SONNER
Associated Press/Report for America
The U.S. Supreme Court Friday struck down a ban on the rapid-fire rifle bump stock used by the gunman who rattled off over 1,000 bullets in 11 minutes in Las Vegas in 2017. Some of those who survived the shooting or lost loved ones said they were alarmed and fear future attacks with the device. The Trump-era ban on bump stocks was nixed in a 6-3 majority opinion. Bump stocks allow a rate of fire comparable to that of machine guns, and they were used in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Survivors argued there is no reason to have such an attachment.