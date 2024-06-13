Skip to Content
Pueblo West woman arrested on assault and child abuse charges

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) announced Thursday the arrest of a 35-year-old woman for felony assault and child abuse.

According to the PCSO, deputies responded to a Pueblo West home Wednesday night, June 12, to investigate an incident that had occurred earlier in the day. The deputies saw evidence of abuse on a 5-year-old child who was in the care of Susan Davidson. The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment and then released to a parent.

The PCSO said deputies questioned Davidson and other children in the home. Davidson was then arrested for second-degree assault and child abuse. The other children in the home were unharmed and released to family members.

This is the third arrest in five days for child abuse in Pueblo West.

The PCSO said no further information will be released at this time, as this is an ongoing investigation.

