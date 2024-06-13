Get your hand fans. Part 2 of ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 will turn up the heat

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — New episodes of “Bridgerton” have debuted, with the promise of more scandal and romance, dear readers.

Will-they-or-won’t-they friends Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton finally declared their love for each other, with Colin asking Penelope to marry him in a dramatic conclusion of the Season 3’s first four episodes.

This second part follows the newly engaged couple, but Penelope’s double-life as Lady Whistledown threatens to destroy their happiness.

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton star as the couple.

“With an announcement of such magnitude comes an even greater secret… Which begs this author to wonder: Should one still reveal a truth when they stand to lose everything?” reads a Netflix description of what’s to come.

But fear not, “Bridgerton” showrunner Jess Brownell told Tudum that despite the “built-in” conflict of Penelope’s Whistledown secret, she and Colin “will get their long-deserved honeymoon period.” Another steamy carriage ride, perhaps?

“We were able to put Penelope and Colin into a love bubble,” Brownell teased. “It adds to the feeling of coziness and intimacy this season.”

Part 2 debuted with a premiere in the UK on Wednesday, with Coughlan and Newton in attendance. Also there were Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Simone Ashley (Kate Bridgerton), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Bridgerton).

Seasons 1 and 2 of “Bridgerton,” along with the spinoff series “Queen Charlotte,” are all available to stream on Netflix.

