Colorado Springs Police Department mourns loss of explosive detection K9

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is mourning the loss of EOD K9 Britta.

CSPD says that Britta passed on June 9. She began serving Colorado Springs in 2014 and worked with both state and federal agencies.

Britta was the oldest and most senior canine in the CSPD K9 units, having served with distinction for 10 years.

Born on December 14, 2012, she participated in approximately 200 deployments, including VIP sweeps, Vice Presidential sweeps, Presidential sweeps, and explosive calls for service.

While her specialty was searching for explosives, she also had prior training in apprehension.

Britta's favorite pastime was playing fetch with her Chuckit ball and enjoying snacks of carrots and cucumbers.

Her contributions to the safety of Colorado Springs and the surrounding area were invaluable, and her presence will be sorely missed.