Biden says he won’t pardon Hunter Biden or commute his sentence in first public remarks after guilty verdict

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Thursday offered his first public remarks about his son Hunter’s conviction on federal gun charges earlier this week, telling reporters in Italy he is “proud” of him and accepts the jury’s verdict.

“I’m extremely proud of my son Hunter. He has overcome an addiction, he’s one of the brightest, most decent men I know,” Biden said during a news conference on the margins of the G7 summit.

“I am satisfied that I’m not going to do anything — I said I’d abide by the jury decision. I will do that. And I will not pardon him,” he added.

Hunter Biden was found guilty on three federal charges this week, punctuating an emotionally tumultuous trial that unearthed many dark and private moments for the Biden family.

Biden reaffirmed that he would not pardon his son, echoing a commitment he made last week, before Hunter Biden was convicted in his gun case.

The president also went a step further on Thursday, saying he would not consider commuting his son’s sentence. Presidents have the power both pardon and commute, or reduce, sentences in federal cases.

Hunter Biden has not yet been sentenced in his gun case. The sentencing likely will not happen for another couple of months.

The president has sought to draw a distinction between his own acceptance of the jury’s verdict and rival Donald Trump’s claim that his own legal issues amount to a “rigged” justice system. To that end, he has largely chosen to stay quiet about his son’s criminal trial.

Last week, the president in a statement noted that while he is the commander-in-chief, he is also a father. He repeated those sentiments in a statement after his son’s conviction on Tuesday.

While Biden has largely shied away from talking about his son’s criminal case in an effort to avoid looking like he is putting his thumb on the scale, other family members had shown up to support Hunter Biden in court. First lady Dr. Jill Biden was in the courtroom for most of the trial, making several transatlantic flights to be by Hunter Biden’s side while the first family was in France to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

The president’s siblings, Valerie and James, also appeared in court to support Hunter Biden.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

