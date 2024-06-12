Wisconsin Supreme Court keeps ban on mobile absentee voting sites in place for now

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has kept a lower court’s ruling banning the use of mobile voting sites in the upcoming presidential election in place for now, a win for Republicans. However, in a victory for Democrats, the court also ensured late Tuesday that municipalities across the battleground state can use the same method in place since 2016 to determine where to locate early voting sites for the upcoming August primary and November presidential election. They just can’t use mobile sites, like Racine did in 2022 when it allowed ballots to be cast in a van that traveled around the city.

