Twins clobber Rockies 17-9 with season-high 24 hits as Correa gets career-high 5 hits
By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Sports Writer
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Willi Castro and Royce Lewis homered and Carlos Correa had a career-best five hits for the Minnesota Twins, who had a season-high 24 hits in a 17-9 victory over the Rockies. Lewis went 3 for 5 with three runs. He was one of five Twins with three or more hits. Carlos Santana started the onslaught with a three-run double in the first off Austin Gomber and hit an RBI single in a seven-run eighth. The Twins collected their most hits since setting the single-game club record of 28 on June 13, 2017.