Quincy Jones, Richard Curtis, Juliet Taylor and Bond producers will get honorary Oscars

Quincy Jones, casting director Juliet Taylor, filmmaker Richard Curtis and James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli are getting honorary Oscars. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced the five Wednesday. They’ll receive their golden Oscar statuettes at an untelevised ceremony in Hollywood in November at the 15th annual Governors Awards. In a statement, Academy president Janet Yang said, “The recipients of this year’s Governors Awards have set the bar incredibly high across their remarkable careers, and the Academy’s Board of Governors is thrilled to recognize them with Oscars.”

