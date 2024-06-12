Skip to Content
News

Pre-evacuation ordered for Clear Creek Reservoir North to the Chaffee County/Lake County line

Heather Croze via Leadville/Lake County Fire & Rescue
By
Published 11:54 AM

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is issuing a pre-evacuation notice to residents and recreational people from Clear Creek Reservoir North to the Chaffee County/Lake County line.

CCSO says that this is a pre-evacuation notification only, at this time but says to be ready to leave if it becomes necessary.

CCSO will be sending Emergency alerts through Everbridge notification to people in that area. This is due to the fire in the Twin Lakes area.

This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content