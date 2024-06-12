Pre-evacuation ordered for Clear Creek Reservoir North to the Chaffee County/Lake County line

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is issuing a pre-evacuation notice to residents and recreational people from Clear Creek Reservoir North to the Chaffee County/Lake County line.

CCSO says that this is a pre-evacuation notification only, at this time but says to be ready to leave if it becomes necessary.

CCSO will be sending Emergency alerts through Everbridge notification to people in that area. This is due to the fire in the Twin Lakes area.

This is a developing story.