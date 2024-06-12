Omaha fire station hosts lost dog after her owner had a medical emergency

By Izzy Fonfara Drewel

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Omaha firefighters were out for gas when she ran across the road. A blur of black fur in a bright pink harness in the middle of 16th Street.

“We decided to follow her because we were like, ‘That’s someone’s dog, and they probably miss it, you know, so let’s get it and see if anyone is missing her,'” said Sheena Glover, the fire captain of Medic 41.

That dog was Gracie. Her owner suffered a medical emergency and when officers left the door open to help, she ran away. The firefighters of Station 41 took care of Gracie until her family could come get her. She got dinner and a warm bed, and even a trip to the “spaw.”

“They had given her a bath while we were out, so I came and brushed,” Glover said. “She had a lot of cockle burrs or thistles in her coat from running and exploring the city for the time that she was out. So, I brushed them out and just kind of loved on her.”

The website, Lost Pets of Omaha Area. posted Gracie’s photo, hoping someone would find her. Truck captain Jesse Georges’ wife spotted the post first.

lostpetsofomahaarea.org

“She gave the rescue my number, they contacted me who then we contacted the owner’s sister and set it up that way. They were thrilled,” Georges said.

Thrilled that Gracie was found safe and sound.

“Sounds like the rescue people don’t get a lot of success stories, so they were really happy to be able to follow through with this and kind of keep tabs on how everyone is doing and how Gracie’s doing,” Georges said.

Gracie’s aunt picked her up the day after the station found her. She’s taking care of her until Gracie’s owner is released from the hospital.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.