NBA legend Jerry West dies aged 86

(CNN) — Jerry West, legendary NBA player and executive, has died, according to the Los Angeles Clippers. He was 86.

The Clippers said West passed away Wednesday morning with his wife Karen by his side.

West – known on the court as “Mr. Clutch” – was drafted by the then named Minneapolis Lakers in 1960, shortly before the franchise relocated to Los Angeles. He played for the team as a point guard and shooting guard until 1974, and during this time he became a 14-time NBA All-Star and helped lead his team to the NBA Finals nine times.

One of the most famous players in the history of the league, a silhouette of West during a Lakers game was famously the inspiration for the NBA’s logo, leading to his other nickname “The Logo.”

West was also a co-captain on the US Olympic basketball team that went on to win the gold in 1960.

After his playing career, he coached the Lakers for three seasons beginning in 1976 before becoming a scout and then joining the front office of the franchise.

During his time in leadership for the Lakers, West helped rebuild the team, first during the “Showtime” Lakers era of the 1980s with Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and James Worthy among others, before rebuilding the team in the mid-1990s with Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.

He later took on leadership roles with the Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors and the Clippers. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019.

