By Mostafa Salem, CNN

(CNN) — At least 49 people have been killed after a fire broke out in a building housing workers in Kuwait, state media said Wednesday citing the interior ministry.

The owner of building has been detained and investigated for negligence, the reports added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

