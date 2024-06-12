Colorado Parks and Wildlife announces a new category of fishable waters called quality waters

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is announcing a new category of fishable waters. It's called Colorado quality waters. These are publicly accessible and include 53 lakes and streams to provide a top-tier experience for anglers.

Overall, this includes 6-thousand miles of streams and more than 1,300 lakes and reservoirs. CPW’s team of fish management biologists nominated these waters based on fish sampling records, surveys, and biological assessments.

These experts concur that Colorado quality waters provide exceptional angling opportunities for a variety of species. To view a full list of the quality waters, click here.