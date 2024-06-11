Skip to Content
What to know about the jurors in Hunter Biden’s federal gun trial

A jury of Delaware residents has been empaneled in the criminal trial of Hunter Biden on federal gun charges.
By Holmes Lybrand, Marshall Cohen, Annette Choi, Matt Stiles and Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — The federal jury of Delaware residents that found Hunter Biden guilty on three felony gun charges was made up of 6 women and 6 men.

Seven of those jurors were Black, and 5 of the jurors were White.

Earlier in the trial, the original juror number 3 was dismissed. Alternate juror number 1 took her place and was the new juror number 3.

CNN’s Macayla Cook contributed to this report.

