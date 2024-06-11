TSA stops man from bringing antique gun onto plane at Philadelphia International Airport

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — TSA officers stopped a man from bringing an antique pistol onto a plane at Philadelphia International Airport on Sunday.

Authorities detected the weapon inside the man’s carry-on items at a security checkpoint.

Officers say it was sitting among some clothing and was not loaded.

When asked about it, the man reportedly told officials that he received the pistol as a gift from his father.

The man — who is from Middletown, Pennsylvania — was charged with a criminal citation and was fined.

So far this year, TSA has caught 15 guns at Philadelphia International Airport.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.