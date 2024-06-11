TSA stops man from bringing antique gun onto plane at Philadelphia International Airport
By Web staff
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — TSA officers stopped a man from bringing an antique pistol onto a plane at Philadelphia International Airport on Sunday.
Authorities detected the weapon inside the man’s carry-on items at a security checkpoint.
Officers say it was sitting among some clothing and was not loaded.
When asked about it, the man reportedly told officials that he received the pistol as a gift from his father.
The man — who is from Middletown, Pennsylvania — was charged with a criminal citation and was fined.
So far this year, TSA has caught 15 guns at Philadelphia International Airport.
