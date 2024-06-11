Silicon Valley-backed voter plan for new California city qualifies for November ballot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A Silicon Valley-backed initiative to build a green city for up to 400,000 people in the San Francisco Bay Area has qualified for the Nov. 5 ballot. Voters will be asked to allow urban development on land currently zoned for agriculture. The land-use change is necessary to build the homes, jobs and walkable downtown proposed by California Forever. The registrar of voters will present the results of the count to the county Board of Supervisors in two weeks. Environmentalists and other opponents say the proposed development will have a negative impact on the county’s water resources and air quality.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.