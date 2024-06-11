‘Practical Magic 2’ is in the works

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Get those midnight margaritas ready, a sequel to the 1990s hit movie “Practical Magic” is officially in the works.

It’s been nearly 30 years since audiences fell for the Owens sisters, played by Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, and now Warner Bros. has announced another installment of the drama fantasy.

“It’s official! Practical Magic 2 is in development and coming soon,” wrote Warner Bros. Pictures in a post on Instagram on Monday.

CNN has contacted Warner Bros. Pictures for further details, including whether Bullock and Kidman will be reprising their roles as the witch sisters.

The original 1998 movie was directed by Griffin Dunne and written by Alice Hoffman, Robin Swicord and Akiva Goldsman.

It follows two sisters, Bullock’s Sally Owens and Kidman’s Gillian Owens, who are raised by their aunts – portrayed by Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing – in a small town.

The sisters live with a curse that any man they fall in love with is doomed, and the movie tells the story of how they deal with their affliction.

Meanwhile, in May Bullock said she would be keen to work on a third “Speed” movie alongside co-star Keanu Reeves.

The pair starred in “Speed” as Officer Jack Traven and Annie Porter on a bus that will explode if it falls beneath a certain speed.

And in early June, Kidman revealed that there are plans for a third season of hit series “Big Little Lies,” in which she appears alongside Reese Witherspoon.

