Overnight closures on I-25 are scheduled this week for a pothole repair project

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Starting last night, a CDOT crew began focusing on potholes south of Fillmore Street. The work started last night at 10:00 p.m. and ended for the day at 5:00 this morning, but will continue for a few overnights.

It's happening in the southbound lanes of the interstate, just south of that rough stretch of highway CDOT has been doing a longer-range project on. For this job, CDOT will use a different product called "Fiber-create" instead of "gap-b. The concrete pothole-filling requires a crew of 6 to 8 people.

They will reduce traffic to one lane through the southbound work zone, which is only a half-mile long. The project will continue at least through overnight Wednesday and could stretch to the end of the week if needed.

There is one pothole covering two lanes and several more that need attention. CDOT asks that drivers obey the 45 mph speed limit and travel carefully around the crew.