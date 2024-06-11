On Eid al-Adha, Senegal’s star sheep are for luxury, not sacrifice

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — As Muslims worldwide prepare to celebrate Eid Al-Adha, Senegal’s locally bred star sheep have their moment to shine. The animals that can fetch tens of thousands of dollars live a life of luxury in special parlors where they are massaged, groomed and fed syringes full of vitamins. The prize sheep are most often bought for prestige breeding and beauty contests. Muslims on Eid al-Adha kill and eat a sheep to commemorate the Quranic tale of Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice Ismail as an act of obedience to God. But like Ibrahim’s son, Senegal’s prize sheep will be spared.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.