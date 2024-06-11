Skip to Content
News

HEALTHY COLORADO: Combination COVID-Flu shots

By
New
today at 5:57 PM
Published 6:11 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A new study shows promising results for a possible combined COVID-19-Flu shot.

The study isn't yet peer-reviewed, but Moderna, the company behind it, reports recipients saw an improved immune response. Other companies have also been testing a combined COVID-Flu vaccine, but Moderna is the first to announce positive trial results.

In the video above, KRDO 13 medical expert, Dr. Neha Sharma provides more information on potential combination vaccines.

 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content