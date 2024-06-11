HEALTHY COLORADO: Combination COVID-Flu shots

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A new study shows promising results for a possible combined COVID-19-Flu shot.

The study isn't yet peer-reviewed, but Moderna, the company behind it, reports recipients saw an improved immune response. Other companies have also been testing a combined COVID-Flu vaccine, but Moderna is the first to announce positive trial results.

