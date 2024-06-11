Cooking and coughing: Respiratory diseases plague Kenya as more people burn wood to save money
By VIVIANNE WANDERA
Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — In Kenya’s capital, a woman cooking with firewood engulfs herself in smoke as she heats herself some tea. She isn’t aware of the impact on her health, but experts know it well. Respiratory diseases have been the most prevalent diseases in Kenya for the past six years. Cooking with biomass like firewood is a big part of the problem. And government data shows a growing number of Kenyans are doing it. One economist believes the increase is a result of economic shocks caused by reduced incomes during the COVID-19 pandemic and high inflation. Affordable “clean” cooking options are too expensive for many.