Colorado Springs Rocket Society has trailer stolen from school parking lot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- A club that offers educational programs to kids who are interested in rockets is looking for ways to continue offering these classes after their trailer was stolen. The trailer was filled with homemade rockets and supplies to make them.

This incident happened at Village Middle School in D-20.

Colorado Springs Rocket Society is a non-profit club that has helped thousands of kids learn about rockets. Now they're limited in what they can do, this comes after their trailer was stolen on Sunday, May 26.

The club is run by volunteers and after two weeks, they still can't believe someone would go out of their way and steal their trailer from a school lot. In the surveillance video, you can see a dark SUV driving straight to where the trailer was parked and a few minutes later you see the SUV driving off with the trailer.

Leslie Mann is one of the members and said most of the stuff was handmade.

"So it's everything that we needed to support anywhere from a club launch that we hold here at the learning center or at a school. We're able to launch anywhere from 6 rockets up to 32 rockets at a time," said Mann.

The non-profit did file a police report on this incident and Colorado Springs Police is investigating. It's estimated the trailer and what was inside was worth around $6,000.