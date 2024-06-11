Albuquerque police officer arrested for intoxicated driving

By Nick Catlin

Click here for updates on this story

ALBUQUERQUE (KOAT) — A police officer with the Albuquerque Police Department is on administrative leave after being arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Police Officer Jordan Hernandez was arrested around midnight on Sunday by New Mexico State Police. It happened after a state police officer saw him drive at a high rate of speed in his patrol vehicle on Bobby Foster Road.

An investigation led to Hernandez being charged with DWI. His police supervisors were informed of the arrest and placed Hernandez on administrative leave while an internal investigation is done.

The administrative leave and arrest announcement was released on Monday, June 10.

Albuquerque police Chief Harold Medina spoke on what is next after the arrest was made.

“It’s always disappointing to learn that one of our officers is accused of breaking the same laws they are sworn to enforce,” Medina said. “We will move forward with an internal investigation, while criminal charges are handled by the judicial system.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.