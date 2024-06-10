US Rep. Nancy Mace faces primary challenge in South Carolina after tumultuous term

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Three Republican incumbant U.S. House members in South Carolina are facing primary challengers. In the coastal 1st District, U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace is seeking a third term with the backing of Donald Trump. The former president opposed her in 2022. Mace’s chief rival is Catherine Templeton, the former leader of the state’s health and environmental agency. In the upstate 4th District, U.S. Rep. William Timmons is seeking a fourth term and faces state Freedom Caucus leader Adam Morgan. And in the 2nd District stretching from the Columbia suburbs to Aiken, U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson is taking on contractor Hamp Redmond.

