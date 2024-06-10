Lewis homers to back sharp outing by Paddack as Twins beat Rockies 5-0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Royce Lewis homered in the eighth inning to break open the game, and Chris Paddack bounced back from a rough outing with a sharp performance to lift the Minnesota Twins to a 5-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night. Christian Vásquez, Carlos Correa and Trevor Larnach each drove in a run for the Twins, who have won two in a row after dropping five straight games. Rockies right-hander Dakota Hudson took the loss despite allowing just four hits in 6 2/3 innings. One of the two runs he allowed was unearned.

