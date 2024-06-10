Ex-police officer who once shared cell with Jeffrey Epstein gets life in prison for 4 murders
NEW YORK (AP) — A former police officer will serve life in prison for overseeing the murder of four people in upstate New York. Prosecutors say Nicholas Tartaglione tortured and killed one man over stolen drug money and executed three witnesses with the help of criminal associates. Tartaglione had served as a police officer on a handful of suburban New York police departments. He retired in 2008. Prosecutors say he oversaw the murders in 2016 after he believed a man had stolen $250,000 from him that was meant to buy cocaine. Tartaglione has maintained his innocence. He was sentenced Monday to four consecutive life sentences.