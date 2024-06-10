Dan Hurley turns down offer from Lakers, will stay at UConn to seek 3rd straight NCAA title
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
Dan Hurley is staying at UConn and has decided to turn down an offer to take over the Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN reported on Monday, ending several days of speculation about his future and giving him an opportunity to try to guide the Huskies to a third consecutive NCAA championship. Hurley had the option of taking over one of the most famed franchises in pro sports, not to mention perhaps the chance to coach NBA all-time scoring leader LeBron James. But in the end, his stay in the coaching version of the transfer portal was brief — and back he goes to UConn, where he has gone 68-11 over the last two title-winning seasons.