Carlos Alcaraz wins third grand slam title with five-set victory at the French Open over Alexander Zverev

(CNN) — Carlos Alcaraz won his third grand slam title and first at the French Open on Sunday, defeating Alexander Zverev 6-3 2-6 5-7 6-1 6-2 in an engrossing contest.

With the victory, the 21-year-old Alcaraz becomes the youngest man to claim a grand slam title on every surface having won the US Open in 2022 and Wimbledon last year.

He came through a tense match against Zverev on Court Philippe-Chatrier to add to his collection of trophies, rallying from two sets to one down in impressive fashion.

In windy conditions, the Spaniard showcased his fearless brand of tennis in front of a lively Parisian crowd.

Having saved multiple break points to maintain the lead in the deciding set, he went a double break ahead before serving out for the victory in four hours and 19 minutes, sinking to the floor and punching his fists in delight.

Alcaraz is the youngest man to triumph at the French Open since compatriot Rafael Nadal won the third of his 14 singles titles in 2007.

