Pikes Peak Pride festivities underway this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Thousands of people from across the state are in southern Colorado to celebrate diversity and inclusion for 'Pikes Peak Pride'.

The two-day free event, June 8 and 9, features multiple vendor booths, food trucks, concerts, and a parade.

The action-packed weekend kicked off with the 7th Annual Rosie Run in the America the Beautiful Park.

For more information on the events taking place today and tomorrow, click here.