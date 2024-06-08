Skip to Content
Pikes Peak Pride festivities underway this weekend

Published 10:32 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Thousands of people from across the state are in southern Colorado to celebrate diversity and inclusion for 'Pikes Peak Pride'.

The two-day free event, June 8 and 9, features multiple vendor booths, food trucks, concerts, and a parade.

The action-packed weekend kicked off with the 7th Annual Rosie Run in the America the Beautiful Park.

For more information on the events taking place today and tomorrow, click here.

Paige Reynolds

Paige is a reporter and weekend morning anchor for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

