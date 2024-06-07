Rescue teams searching for plane crash and pilot near San Juan Islands in Washington

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in Washington state are responding to a small plane crash near the San Juan Islands. The San Juan County Sheriff says a report came in shortly before noon Friday that an older model plane crashed into the water and sank near the north end of Jones Island. The Federal Aviation Administration says only the pilot was on board at the time and that the plane was a Beech A45. The sheriff’s office, U.S. Coast Guard and personnel from the state Department of Fish and Wildlife were conducting search and rescue efforts. The National Transportation Safety Board and FAA are investigating the crash.

