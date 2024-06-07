Lawyer for Jontay Porter says now-banned NBA player was ‘in over his head’ with a gambling addiction

A lawyer for Jontay Porter says the former Toronto Raptors forward who was given a lifetime ban by the NBA because of a sports betting scandal was “in over his head” with a gambling addiction. The statement comes after a fourth man was arrested Friday in the scandal. Ammar Awawdeh turned himself following the arrests of three co-defendants earlier this week. A court complaint accuses him of pressing an NBA athlete to resolve gambling debts by claiming health problems and leaving games early. The tactic would guarantee a payout for anyone who bet on him to underperform. Awawdeh’s lawyer declined to comment.

By JENNIFER PELTZ and SUSAN HAIGH Associated Press

