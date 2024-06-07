Dylan Carlson drives in 3 runs to help Cardinals bounce back and beat Rockies 8-5

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dylan Carlson drove in his first three runs of the season to help the St. Louis Cardinals rebound from relinquishing a four-run lead to beat the Colorado Rockies 8-5. Carlson stroked a two-run double off Matt Carasiti after Brendan Donovan put the Cardinals ahead with an RBI single in the eighth inning. Carlson also hit a run-scoring single in the sixth to tie it at 5 for his first RBI in 57 plate appearances this season. John King, Andrew Kittredge and JoJo Romero each tossed a scoreless inning of relief before Ryan Helsley pitched a perfect ninth for his major league-leading 21st save.

