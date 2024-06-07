Dennis the Emu found safe in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Thursday, Billie-Sue Mitchell panicked after a beloved Colorado Springs icon, and her pet, Dennis the Emu went missing.

We can now happily report that no one is panicking anymore as Dennis was found safe and sound.

Billie-Sue said that he went missing while she was taking him for a walk Thursday morning and she lost control of the leash.

"The initial reaction was, he's gonna stop. He always has before. But he didn't. He kept going and then the panic stuck in. I was making phone calls and talking to neighbors Billie-Sue said.

After a night on his own, Dennis was found safe Friday morning after a friend of Billie-Sue's used their dog to track down Dennis.