4 injured in small plane crash in Denver suburb

ARVADA, Colo. (KRDO) - A small plane crashed Friday morning in the Denver suburb of Arvada.

According to the Arvada Police Department (APD), two adults and two juveniles were transported to a local hospital with injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The APD said the crash happened in the area of Oberon Rd. and Carr St.

A picture from the APD shows firefighters on scene extinguishing the wreckage of the plane, which appears to have crashed in the front yard/driveway of a home.

No further information is available at this time.