USA orchestrates shock defeat of Pakistan at Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup

By David Close, CNN

(CNN) — The US cricket team orchestrated a shocking defeat of powerhouse Pakistan following a dramatic Super Over victory at the Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup on Thursday in Dallas.

The thrilling win was the biggest in USA Cricket history. The triumph could be considered one of the biggest upsets in the sport of cricket.

The United States is co-hosting the World Cup for the first time, along with the West Indies.

Pakistan, the runners-up at the 2022 tournament, are ranked No. 6 in the world while the US team is No. 18.

Nitish Kumar hit a match-saving boundary to force the Super Over – a tie-breaking method in which whoever scores the most runs from six balls wins – much to the delight of US fans at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium.

In the tie-breaking over, the United States posted a competitive score of 18 runs.

Saurabh Netravalkar took the ball for the US and limited the Pakistan batters to 13 to secure the win.

USA captain Monank Patel was the team’s top batter and named the player of the match.

“I am proud of the boys,” Patel said after the win.

USA’s opening match at the tournament was also a smashing success. The United States beat Canada in the Group A opener and now sits top of the group with 4 points.

India, who are also in Group A, are one of the favorites to win the 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup.

Pakistan will now face archrivals India in New York on Sunday.

USA’s final two Group A matches are against India and Ireland.

