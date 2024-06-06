Skip to Content
Toglia, Blackmon each drive in a run in Rockies’ 3-2 win over the Cardinals

By WARREN MAYES
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Michael Toglia and Charlie Blackmon each drove in a run and the Colorado Rockies snapped a five-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Cal Quantrill (5-4) did not give up a run despite walking four and allowing three hits in five innings. Tyler Kinley allowed a single but struck out Nolan Gorman to end the game and pick up his third save this season. Sonny Gray (7-4) lasted 4 2/3 innings for the Cardinals, who stranded 10 runners and have dropped five of their past seven games. He allowed just two hits but he walked four and threw two wild pitches.

Associated Press

