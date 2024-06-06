Ford Amphitheatre to add parking lots to new development

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - According to new city documents, Notes Live will propose adding two adjacent parking lots to the Ford Amphitheater, for a total of over 2800 parking spots available for concert-goers come August.

According to developer Notes Live, the new parking spaces are now being considered because the lots came up for sale recently. They say they always wanted to add them, but didn't have access to the property until now.

Previously, the parking plan entailed parking contracts with surrounding businesses like Bass Pro Shops, The Classical Academy (TCA), and other surrounding entities. Guests would then park in surrounding lots and take shuttles into the amphitheater.

Now with the new plan, that strategy would be partially foregone, allowing more attendees to park within walking distance of the amphitheater. It would also reduce traffic and congestion in the area, a primary concern expressed by citizens when the development was first proposed.

"During the initial application for the theater. Concerns were raised based on the distance of offsite parking to the ample theater. So this will bring parking closer to the amphitheater," Tamara Baxter, a city planning supervisor said.

The new plan would supersede the city's parking requirements by 800 spaces or more, which is welcome news to nearby residents.

"I know there's been some parking concerns, there's been some crime concerns. But I know they added new parking and I'm not too worried about the crime concerns I have, So I just think the benefits outweigh any possible negatives," Shane Sandridge, a nearby resident said.