COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a trash truck fire on Meadowland Blvd.

CSFD says that Meadowland is shut down in all directions at Montebello Dr.

People are asked to avoid the area.

As of 10:40, CSFD says that the fire is knocked down. Hazmat 14 is on scene monitoring air quality in the area, no hazards have been detected.